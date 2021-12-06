‘Focus on unsung heroes of freedom struggle’

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L.Murugan with actors Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh and the award winners of the She Short Film Festival in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram

06 December 2021 00:34 IST

Union Minister L. Murugan presents awards at the ‘She Short Film Festival’

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan has urged young film makers to focus on the unsung heroes of India’s freedom struggle.

He was speaking after presenting the awards at the ‘She Short Film Festival’ here on Sunday.

The Minister acknowledged the great contribution of women from Kerala who became the torch bearers in the fields of sports, healthcare, cinema, literature, arts and science.

He said it was important how cinema treats issues such as domestic violence, crime against women and role of women in the society and lauded the concept and content of the She Short Film Festival that was aimed at creating awareness in the general public about women's safety and empowerment.

Mr.Murugan urged the youth to explore new ideas and technologies and create cinema with an aesthetic sense. The Minister said the Central government had set up a Film Facilitation Office, as a single point contact for film makers of the country to get permission for shooting in various parts and locales in India.

Union Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar and actor Mohanlal addressed the gathering through video.

50 entries

Of the 50 entries at the She Film Festival, the top three films were given awards at the function.

Noted actors Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh were the guests of honour at the event that also hosted many prominent personalities from the film industry.

Women’s safety

The Short Film Festival based on the theme of women’s safety was organised by Jatayu Rama Cultural Centre.