Focus on tourism development: Minister

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said that the State government has given prime importance for the tourism development of the Malabar region.

Speaking after inaugurating the concluding ceremony of a business meet held in connection with the ninth edition of Splash-2019, a monsoon carnival organised by the Wayanad Tourism Organisation at Vythiri Village Auditorium in the district on Friday, Mr. Surendran said the government had earmarked ₹600 crore for the tourism development in the region.

A responsible and sustainable tourism development was the policy of the government and its benefit should reach up to the grassroots, the Minister said adding the responsible tourism project should be popularised to ensure the participation of villagers in the tourism sector, he added.

Mr. Surendran sought the participation of more hotels and resorts in the responsible tourism sector. As many as 1,317 units in the State had registered in the responsible tourism projects so far, he added.

Four-day meet

The four-day programme is being organised in association with the State Tourism Department and district administration to showcase the numerous tourist attractions and activities in the hill district.

As many as 396 stakeholders, including 116 sellers and 280 buyers including international tour operators, took part the business meet.

Close to 110 stakeholders from the Malabar region and neighbouring districts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu put up stalls at the venue to showcase their properties. As many as 16 bloggers from Saudi Arabia were honoured on that occasion.

Various sporting events are also being held in connection with the four-day programme.