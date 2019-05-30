Focus on skilled workforce: Minister

The government plans to generate a skilled workforce suited for the global market, said Labour Minister T.P.Ramakrishnan here on Thursday.

He was inaugurating a national skill workshop and distribution of certificates and offer letters to the first batch of students who passed out from the Indian institute of Infrastructure and Construction (IIIC), Chavara.

“It is a positive sign that 42 out of the 54 students who completed training in the first batch received job offers. The rest 12 opted for higher studies,” he said.

More courses planned

“Among the seven courses started in the first phase, four technical courses and one managerial course have been completed. By 2020 January, more courses will be started and more importance will be given to courses in the service sector along with the construction sector,” he said.

In July, the IIIC will launch nine managerial courses, including facility management, six technical courses, and three supervisory courses.

The Minister also urged the Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE) officials to come up with courses that offered maximum job opportunities.

“The government will be providing all the support needed,” he said.

M.Vijayan Pillai, MLA, presided over the function while Asha Thomas, Additional Chief Secretary, Rameshan Paleri, Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) chairman, Shaju.S, managing director, ULCCS, T.P.Sethumadhavan, director, UL Education, and D.Chitraprasad, director, IIIC, spoke.

Over 100 delegates from the industry participated in Placex2019, a national skill workshop.

Different sessions on skilling opportunities in construction and infrastructure, facility management, data centre engineering, IT and IT enabled services, and customised training programmes were held.