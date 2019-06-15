Focus on sea erosion in Kasaragod

Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan has said that a ₹12 crore project will be implemented in the district for making arrangements for preventing sea erosion.

Visiting Musodi, a coastal area in the district that had experienced sea erosion because of action of waves since the onset of monsoon, the Minister said on Saturday that temporary preventive measures such as placing geo bags to check sea erosion in the coastline would be implemented in the district.

Long-term works

Announcing that ₹1 crore would be released for this, he said that ₹12 crore would be sanctioned for the district for the long-term works to check the sea erosion.

The Irrigation Department had been entrusted the task of carrying out the project, he added.

Mr. Chandrashekharan directed District Collector D. Sajith Babu to take urgent steps including shifting of residents living in coastal areas that had experienced sea erosion to relief camps.

He said that the Fisheries Department would sanction ₹6 lakh each to the families that lost land and houses to buy three cents land.

The affected family would also be sanctioned ₹4 lakh by the government for constructing the house. The families that had lost only their houses would be given ₹4 lakh each for construction, he added.

Medical camps

The Minister also directed the Health Department to hold medical camps in relief camps to ensure health safety of inmates in the camps. He also instructed the officials to release free ration for fishermen who were left in penury following the onset of monsoon.