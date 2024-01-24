Focus on rooting out corruption at all levels: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

January 24, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday underscored the need to root out corruption at all levels in the State.

Laying the foundation stone for ‘Revenue Bhavan,’ the Revenue department headquarters at Kowdiar here, Mr. Vijayan observed that Kerala has the reputation of being the least corrupt State in the country.

“But we are not completely satisfied with that distinction. ‘Least corrupt’ still means corruption exists at some level. It is important to fully eradicate it at all levels,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan said the present Cabinet “can hold its head high” when it comes to probity and integrity. Everyone should be able to achieve that status, he said. “People who are honest can hold their heads high before everyone. That is a distinguishing feature of this Cabinet. It has no reason to hang its head in shame,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan continued that, in Kerala, no “commission” is demanded for the performance of government work. Steps are being taken to improve the efficiency of e-governance initiatives. Today, around 900 services are available online, he said.

The government is taking efforts to speed up the distribution of ‘pattayams’ (title deeds) to applicants. Since 2016, approximately three lakh ‘pattayams’ have been distributed. Steps have also been taken to provide land to all landless, he said. In over seven-and-a-half years, the LDF government has provided land to 7,000 members of tribal communities. 6,000 acres were distributed in this regard, the Chief Minister added.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who presided, said that the construction of the new Revenue department headquarters will be completed in a year.