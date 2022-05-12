Focus on quail farming for nutritional security

Cages with quails provided for urban homesteads under Snehakkoodaram

Quail cage under the Snehakkoodaram project being displayed at the stall of Animal Husbandry department of the Thrissur Pooram exhibition. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Thrissur district panchayat’s quail-rearing project is getting attention at a time when nutritional security issues are emerging across the country. The project, Snehakkoodaram, envisages promotion of homestead quail farming for eggs in cages, which will benefit urban households with limited land availability.

As part of the project, 12 Japanese quails which have started laying eggs will be supplied in a stainless-steel cage with automatic waterer and feeder. This project is expected to provide 8-9 eggs per day, which can act as an add-on protein source to satisfy the nutritional security of a family. This project can be extended across the State, says B. Ajithbabu, coordinator of Snehakkoodaram project.

The project also envisages studying the productivity of quails in cage system and economic viability. Scientifically collected quail droppings can be used as a rich source of organic manure for vegetables and garden plants. Along with the cage, a handbook on rearing pattern and management of quails will be supplied.

Order via phone

The cages are exhibited in the stall of the Animal Husbandry department at the Thrissur Pooram exhibition. The cost of Snehakkoodaram is ₹5,500 and there is provision for the public to order it by visiting the stall or through phone 0487-2351661, 9446096855. Five kilograms of feed and dropping tray will be supplied along with the cages.

Snehakkoodaram promotes nutritional security, entrepreneurship and precision quail farming among children. They can consider this as a hobby and as a source of supplementary income, says T.P. Sethumadhavan, former director (Entrepreneurship) of KVASU.