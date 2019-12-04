Focus on problems faced by women journalists

A seminar on ‘Professional Hazards of Women’ will be held here on Thursday in connection with the State conference of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ).

Filmmaker, poet and actor Leena Manimekalai will inaugurate the seminar to be held at the Press Club Hall here.

Media personality Nisha Purushothaman, filmmaker Vidhu Vincent and cybercrime instigator Pattathil Dhanya Menon will speak.

My Story is Your Story, a documentary film by Leena Manimekalai, will be screened after the seminar.

Senior political leaders will share their experiences with senior media persons at the ‘senior journalists’ meet’ to be held at Jawahar Balabhavan on December 6.

Former convener of the Left Democratic Front M.M. Lawrence, former Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Communist Party of India State secretary Kanam Rajendran and BJP former State president M. Padmanabhan will participate.

Senior journalists will be felicitated at the meet.

A seminar on new generation media will be held at the Press Club hall on December 7.

Writer and media critic Ashokan Charuvil, One India consultant editor M.P. Basheer, and Padabhedam editorial committee member Mrudula Sasidharan will speak.

A seminar to be held at the District Cooperative Bank auditorium will hold discussions on Wage Code.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions Sate general secretary Elamaram Karim, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh national president Saji Narayanan, All India Trade Union Congress State president R. Chandrasekharan, Indian National Trade Union Congress State general secretary K.P. Rajendran and STU State president Ahmed Kutty Unnikkulam will speak.

T.N. Prathapan, MP, will inaugurate a seminar on ‘Vazhi Marunna Madhyamangal’ on December 9.

Journalists Venkitesh Ramakrishnan, Sebastian Paul, N.P. Rajendran, V.B. Parameswaran and N. Madhu will speak.

Media freedom

Anuradha Bhasin of Kashmir Times will inaugurate a seminar on Media Freedom for Kashmir on December 10.

Journalists Yusaf Jameel and Venkitesh Ramakrishnan, and KUWJ general secretary C. Narayanan will speak.

A photography-video exhibition will be held at Thekkinkadu maidan from December 10 to December 15 in connection with the meet.