ADVERTISEMENT

Focus on One Health approach at veterinary science congress

Published - November 10, 2024 09:10 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

In the future, comprehensive discussions in platforms like the veterinary science congress should include not only experts in animal welfare, but also specialists from fields like public health and environment. This is essential to achieve “One Health” and “One World,” said Anil K. S., Vice-Chancellor of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU).

ADVERTISEMENT

He also emphasised that in addition to the findings of scientific experts, traditional knowledge and cultivation practices of farmers should also be integrated into such discussions.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the closing session of the 16th Kerala Veterinary Science Congress, which was organised jointly by the Indian Veterinary Association and KVASU.

The event, held on November 8, 9, and 10, focused on the theme “One Health Approach to Prevention and Control of Zoonotic Diseases.” N. Usharani, president of IVA Kerala, chaired the session.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The congress hosted parallel scientific sessions on various topics, including basic veterinary science and related fields, livestock health, a practitioner’s approach to diseases, climate change and one health, wildlife, and health of poultry and pet animals. These sessions featured keynotes, presentations from experts, both from within the State and beyond. Nearly 300 people participated in the congress, with around 200 papers presented.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US