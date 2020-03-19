Focus on mental impact of quarantine

Secretary General of the World Psychiatric Association Roy Abraham Kallivayalil addressing a COVID-19 awareness programme at the Pushpagiri Medical College Hospital in Thiruvalla on Thursday.

Enforced isolation, social rejection, financial crisis can contribute to depression

Quarantine can cause negative psychological impacts, including post-traumatic stress symptoms, confusion, anger and depression, according to Roy Abraham Kallivayalil, secretary general, World Psychiatric Association.

Talking to The Hindu here on Thursday, Dr. Kallivayalil said officials should quarantine individuals for no longer than is required, chalk out clear rationale for quarantine, provide information about protocols, and ensure sufficient supplies for them. He added that the government decision to quarantine those returning home from COVID-19-affected countries was a step in the right direction.

Many people feel distressed at the prospect of being quarantined. One person ran away from the isolation ward at Pathanamtitta General Hospital a few days ago and was found hiding in his home, 20 km from the hospital. Two American citizens who fled from the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, were tracked down at the Cochin international airport last week.

He said a post-viral fatigue, due to consequences of the virus infection on brain function, and intense bereavement could cause severe depression among the quarantined people.

WHO guidelines

Enforced isolation in a quarantined environment, that too in strange places, and social rejection by people who are afraid of dealing with the cured or suspected patients, and unexpected financial crisis are the other contributing factors to depression and suicide thinking in the quarantined people, he said. Dr. Kallivayalil said the World Health Organization (WHO) had brought out certain guidelines to minimise the psychological stress in quarantined and affected people.

Those home quarantined should maintain a healthy lifestyle, which includes proper diet, sleep, exercise, and social contacts over phone.

Only credible info

As per WHO guidelines, quarantined and affected people should gather only credible information which could help them assess their risk and take precautions. They should find a trustworthy source like WHO website or a State public health agency in this regard, he said.

Dr. Kallivayalil said the quarantined and affected people should avoid media coverage which is upsetting and seek help from mental health professionals when needed.