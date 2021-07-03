Focus on making homes safe, gender-balanced

Thrissur

03 July 2021 23:13 IST

Pratheeksha aims to change society’s attitude through family

The Women and Child Development Department has envisaged a programme to create safe and gender-balanced homes in the wake of women and children being subjected to violence and harassment in their own homes.

The project, Pratheeksha, is being envisioned as a one-stop centre under the department and its slogan is ‘social development through families.’

“Attitudinal changes in society should start from the family. The primary objective of the project is to develop a gender-sensitive and safe family atmosphere for children by educating parents,” says S. Lekha, Women’s Protection Officer, Thrissur.

Parents as role models

“Children get their initial lessons on gender and social equations from the family. Parents are their role models. They tend to follow the gender norms they see at homes. Unfortunately, discrimination against girls start in our families,” Ms. Lekha adds.

Minds of boys and girls have been conditioned (knowingly or unknowingly by parents) from childhood, right from the choice of their toys to the privileges and duties given to them. “While we restrict girls, boys are often left unguided. Though boys get more privileges than girls, they too are often are subjected to many kinds of abuse.”

Teachers too

Our society attaches the least importance to parental training, Ms. Lekha says. “Parents fail to grasp the needs and issues of children in their different stages. Many parents fail to address the emotional issues of children, especially during adolescence.” COVID-19 is making things worse. Domestic violence and ignorance of sexuality have put children under tremendous pressure. “So attitudinal changes should start from the family itself,” she says.

Pratheeksha aims to approach parents through schools.

The programme will be implemented at different levels, right from lower primary classes to college. In the second stage, teachers will be roped in.

Training of the first batch of trainers, consisting of those with MSc Psychology, MSW, and LLB degrees, social workers and voluntary organisations, has been completed. These trainees in turn will impart training to parents and teachers.

Guidance on topics

“Parents will be guided on ways to provide scientific sex education to children, to understand their mental, physical and emotional issues, and equipping children to understand the bad and good touches.” Exploitation through mobile phones and drug abuse will be other issues to be handled.

The project hopes to reduce incidence of domestic violence and sexual harassment by creating a balanced and democratic family atmosphere.