Focus on job generation in fisheries sector

Plan to double aquaculture production in five years

The Fisheries department will focus on providing high-quality fish products at affordable price and generating employment in the sector, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said in his policy address in the Kerala Assembly on Friday.

Since the United Nations General Assembly has declared 2022 as International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture, holistic development of the sector will be a priority for the government. The department will offer model fish vending units and hygienic transportation to ensure empowerment of fisherwomen.

‘Punargeham’

Meanwhile, the government’s flagship programme ‘Punargeham’ will continue to provide safe housing to fishers residing within 50 m of high tide line. Another priority of the government will be to promote fish farming in all suitable waterbodies in the State. The objective is to double aquaculture production from 34,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes within five years.