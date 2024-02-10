ADVERTISEMENT

Focus on income generation in Kozhikode district panchayat Budget

February 10, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

Vice president P. Gavas presents ₹110.31-crore Budget for the financial year 2024-25

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode district panchayat Budget for the year 2024-25 lays emphasis on education, health, agriculture, and industries sectors even as aiming at income generation.

The fourth Budget of the current council presented by vice president P. Gavas on Friday recorded an income of ₹115.35 crore, expenditure of ₹110.31 crore, and an estimated surplus of ₹5.04 crore.

The Budget has earmarked ₹37.34 crore for infrastructure development, ₹3.91 crore for agriculture sector, ₹4.19 crore for animal welfare, ₹47 lakh for fisheries, and ₹11.52 crore for poverty alleviation. An amount of ₹12.74 crore has been set aside for the development of Scheduled Castes, ₹82.38 lakh for scheduled tribes, ₹5.27 crore for women’s development and ₹3.74 crore for hygiene and waste management.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gavas announced that a cancer care society under the district panchayat would be realised during the financial year. An amount of ₹5 crore has been earmarked for the education sector, which includes modernisation of school laboratories. The Budget has earmarked ₹1 crore for setting up solar power units in schools.

The conversion of the district panchayat office to e-office is expected to be completed by March. A sum of ₹3.97 crore has been allocated for local development.

The district panchayat plans to launch a campaign against drug abuse. A special project for local and traditional artisans is also in the pipeline.

District panchayat president Sheeja Sasi, standing committee members V.P. Jameela, Nisha Puthanpurayil, K.V. Reena, P. Surendran, and panchayat secretary J. Mohammed Shafi were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US