GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Focus on income generation in Kozhikode district panchayat Budget

Vice president P. Gavas presents ₹110.31-crore Budget for the financial year 2024-25

February 10, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode district panchayat Budget for the year 2024-25 lays emphasis on education, health, agriculture, and industries sectors even as aiming at income generation.

The fourth Budget of the current council presented by vice president P. Gavas on Friday recorded an income of ₹115.35 crore, expenditure of ₹110.31 crore, and an estimated surplus of ₹5.04 crore.

The Budget has earmarked ₹37.34 crore for infrastructure development, ₹3.91 crore for agriculture sector, ₹4.19 crore for animal welfare, ₹47 lakh for fisheries, and ₹11.52 crore for poverty alleviation. An amount of ₹12.74 crore has been set aside for the development of Scheduled Castes, ₹82.38 lakh for scheduled tribes, ₹5.27 crore for women’s development and ₹3.74 crore for hygiene and waste management.

Mr. Gavas announced that a cancer care society under the district panchayat would be realised during the financial year. An amount of ₹5 crore has been earmarked for the education sector, which includes modernisation of school laboratories. The Budget has earmarked ₹1 crore for setting up solar power units in schools.

The conversion of the district panchayat office to e-office is expected to be completed by March. A sum of ₹3.97 crore has been allocated for local development.

The district panchayat plans to launch a campaign against drug abuse. A special project for local and traditional artisans is also in the pipeline.

District panchayat president Sheeja Sasi, standing committee members V.P. Jameela, Nisha Puthanpurayil, K.V. Reena, P. Surendran, and panchayat secretary J. Mohammed Shafi were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.