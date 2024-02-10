Focus on income generation in Kozhikode district panchayat Budget

February 10, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode district panchayat Budget for the year 2024-25 lays emphasis on education, health, agriculture, and industries sectors even as aiming at income generation.

The fourth Budget of the current council presented by vice president P. Gavas on Friday recorded an income of ₹115.35 crore, expenditure of ₹110.31 crore, and an estimated surplus of ₹5.04 crore.

The Budget has earmarked ₹37.34 crore for infrastructure development, ₹3.91 crore for agriculture sector, ₹4.19 crore for animal welfare, ₹47 lakh for fisheries, and ₹11.52 crore for poverty alleviation. An amount of ₹12.74 crore has been set aside for the development of Scheduled Castes, ₹82.38 lakh for scheduled tribes, ₹5.27 crore for women’s development and ₹3.74 crore for hygiene and waste management.

Mr. Gavas announced that a cancer care society under the district panchayat would be realised during the financial year. An amount of ₹5 crore has been earmarked for the education sector, which includes modernisation of school laboratories. The Budget has earmarked ₹1 crore for setting up solar power units in schools.

The conversion of the district panchayat office to e-office is expected to be completed by March. A sum of ₹3.97 crore has been allocated for local development.

The district panchayat plans to launch a campaign against drug abuse. A special project for local and traditional artisans is also in the pipeline.

District panchayat president Sheeja Sasi, standing committee members V.P. Jameela, Nisha Puthanpurayil, K.V. Reena, P. Surendran, and panchayat secretary J. Mohammed Shafi were present.