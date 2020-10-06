Focus on identifying, isolating symptomatic people

Thiruvananthapuram

06 October 2020 23:49 IST

7,871 new cases detected when 60,494 samples tested in 24 hours

COVID-19 disease transmission in the State seemed to show a slight dip on Tuesday with the test positivity rate remaining at 13% and 7,871 new cases detected when 60,494 samples were tested in 24 hours. The number of recoveries reported on Tuesday was 4,981.

The State’s cumulative burden of COVID-19 now stands at 2,42,799. With total recoveries till date being 1,54,092, the number of active cases currently in hospitals is 87,738. The number of patients who are critically ill and in ICUs has increased to 557, while those patients put on ventilator support have surged to 171.

The State’s COVID toll now stands at 884, having added another 25 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths. Nine of these deaths were reported in Thiruvananthapuram, five in Kollam, four in Malappuram, three in Kottayam, two in Kannur and one each in Alappuzha and Kasaragod.

Over 97% of the new cases reported on Tuesday – 7,671 out of the new 7,871 cases – are locally acquired infections, which include infections reported in 111 health-care workers. In 640 cases, the source of infection could not be ascertained.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported 989 cases, Malappuram 854, Kollam 845, Ernakulam 837, Thrissur 757, Kozhikode 736, Kannur 545, Palakkad 520, Kottayam 427, Alappuzha 424, Kasaragod 416, Pathanamthitta 330, Wayanad 135 and Idukki 56 cases.

Briefing media, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Sate will be focussing more on identifying and isolating symptomatic people and on stringently implementing the COVID protocol in markets and other public places.

All those who test negative in rapid antigen tests but are symptomatic will be retested using RT-PCR. All districts have been directed to take strong steps to ensure that the test positivity rate is kept below 10%. Directions have also been given to ensure special care for pregnant women, children and those on dialysis who might test positive for COVID-19.