Focus on housing and agriculture in Kollam district panchayat budget

February 12, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KOLLAM

Multiple projects to promote agriculture and substantial allocations for housing figure in the Kollam district panchayat budget for 2024-25.

The budget presented by vice president Sreeja Hareesh here on Monday envisages a surplus of ₹2.63 crores with a projected revenue of ₹168.57 crore and expenditure of ₹165.94 crore. While ₹4 crore has been earmarked to directly buy land for landless LIFE beneficiaries, an allocation of ₹12 crore has been set aside for grama panchayats for the purchase of land and construction of houses. The district panchayat had launched projects like Malakhakootam, Entry and Paratech to provide on-job training with stipend to unemployed youngsters. A sum of ₹3 crore has been earmarked for continuing these projects while ₹10 lakh will be used for organizing foreign language proficiency classes for those aspiring for job opportunities in foreign countries. Kathirmani project was started in 2023-24 as a part of efforts to make fallow lands cultivable. Self Help Groups, voluntary organizations and clubs are in charge of farming and the budget has allocated ₹2 crore for the project. The Sujalam project is being implemented for making the rural ponds garbage free and suitable for agriculture and irrigation. While the project gets ₹1.5 crore, ₹40 lakh has been set aside for expanding fodder grass cultivation in farms under the district panchayat. Along with this, ₹5 lakh has been allocated to grant subsidy to the farmers who cultivate fodder grass. ​Aardratheeram, a novel initiative that offers assisted living facilities to autistic adults and their parents, gets an allocation of ₹2 crore while ₹50 crore has been set aside for controlling stray dog menace. Allocation for industrial estates in the district and various schemes envisaged for the welfare of marginalised communities are also part of the budget.

