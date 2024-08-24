Focus on holistic approach to accelerate agribusiness ventures: R. Ramakumar  

R. Ramakumar, NABARD Chair Professor of Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, and Kerala state Planning Board Member, emphasised the need for a holistic approach to accelerate agribusiness ventures in the State.

He was delivering the 19th Dr. K.N. Shyamasundaram Nair Memorial Endowment lecture on Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) main campus at Vellanikkara recently on the topic “Kerala development and Agri Business: Potential for Commercial success and Employment”. The Centre for Gender Studies and Farm Entrepreneurship Development at KAU hosted the programme.

Dr. Ramakumar stressed on addressing production, aggregation, and marketing issues, in addition to investing in processing and value addition. He also highlighted the unique challenges faced by Kerala, which has experienced a negative growth rate in agricultural GDP from 2005-06 to 2021-22.

He proposed expanding the concept of Primary Agriculture Rural Markets (PRAMS), and suggested that they could serve as Common Facility Centres in Panchayats, offering storage and warehousing, providing technical advice on scientific farming, supply subsidized inputs to farmers.

In his presidential address, Dr. B. Ashok, IAS, Vice-Chancellor of KAU, stressed the crucial role of agribusiness ventures in enhancing agricultural profitability. He called for innovative and entrepreneurial approaches to drive growth and sustainability in the farm sector.

Dr. K. N. Shyamasundaran Nair was the Vice-Chancellor of KAU from March 1998 to February 2001. His tenure as V-C of KAU was marked by significant achievements, including the university’s first convocation and the establishment of the Centre for Studies on Gender Concerns in agriculture, according to KAU sources.

