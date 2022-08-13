Focus on health, education sectors: Sivankutty

General Education and Labour Minister V. Sivankutty has said the government will generate 20 lakh jobs and provide houses to as many homeless families as possible within the next five years.

He was speaking while inaugurating an Arogya Mela organised at the Chirayinkeezhu block panchayat to sensitise the public on various health schemes on Saturday.

Mr. Sivankutty said the State government provided much importance for the education and health care sectors. The health sector had made rampant strides during the last few years so much that there was an adequate number of primary health centres and ASHA workers in rural areas. The State also implemented many welfare schemes in the sector that set emulative models in the country.

Crediting the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for playing a major role in enhancing infrastructure in government hospitals, Mr. Sivankutty said nearly ₹70,000 crore was utilised for various development works during the last six years.

V. Sasi, MLA, presided over the function. District panchayat vice president A. Shailaja Begum, member R. Subash, Chirayinkeezhu block panchayat president P.C. Jayasree, and the presidents of the Chirayinkeezhu, Kadakkavoor, Vakkom, Mudakkal, Kizhuvilam and Anjuthengu grama panchayats, also participated.