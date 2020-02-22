Focus on exclusive lorry bays

PALAKKAD

22 February 2020 22:50 IST

Fatigued lorry drivers need secure parking, resting places on highways

The long-pending demand for the setting up of exclusive lorry bays with basic facilities for resting and securing trucks on National Highways has come to sharp focus in the wake of the bus-truck collision that claimed 19 lives at Tiruppur on Thursday.

The relevance of fatigue management for drivers of long-distance trucks too has come to focus, especially as the accident was found to have been caused by the truck driver’s lack of alertness.

A report about the accident submitted by Palakkad Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement) P. Sivakumar on Saturday recommended that the government direct the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to set up lorry bays with proper facilities at regular intervals.

Psychologists suggest that lack of secure parking and resting places often prompt the truck drivers to challenge their fatigue by overstretching their alertness and mental agility.

“This last-leg driving, most often with the self-assurance that somehow they will make it in spite of their fatigue, has caused many an accident,” says P.M. Najeeb, former regional transport commissioner and an expert in road safety.

On toll roads

Dr. Najeeb says it is the responsibility of the NHAI to ensure parking bays for trucks with facilities for food and resting, especially on toll roads.

The number of road fatalities caused by trucks parked by the roadside is found to be increasing in the country.

According to Mr. Shivakumar lorry bays should be set up at every 50 km to help the truck drivers rest and freshen up as part of maintaining alertness.

“Had the truck driver been alert, the Tiruppur accident could have been avoided,” he said.

Except the one at Kalamassery, Kerala does not have a lorry bay with proper facilities in its National Highway road network.

While Tamil Nadu has set up one near Walayar, the highways in Kerala continue to remain without proper lorry bays.

Trucks in the State are currently found to be using abandoned roads and service roads for parking. Thefts and looting of truck drivers too have increased in the State.

Wheels stolen

Last year, the wheels of a truck chassis being brought to Kerala were stolen near Kasargod.

“Lack of a secure resting place often forces the drivers to carry forward their trucks in spite of them being tired,” says Dr. Najeeb.