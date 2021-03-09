Focus on empowerment of women: Governor

ISRO honours playback legend K. S. Chitra

Women's empowerment should be given importance on all days and not just on the women's day alone, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said.

The Governor was addressing the online celebrations marking the International Women’s Day (IWD 2020-21) organised by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and the ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU).

The ISRO units honoured playback legend and Padma Bhushan recipient K. S. Chitra on the occasion. Ms. Chitra thanked all the ‘women warriors’ who are engaged in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic across the world.

Marginalised women

Delivering the special address, District Collector Navjot Khosa said the women’s day celebration will be a true celebration if and only if marginalised women in the society are allowed to fulfill their dreams.

VSSC director S. Somanath, who presided, acknowledged the contribution of women in the domain of complex and fault non-tolerant space technology.

Dr. S. Geetha, chairperson, IWD-2021 Celebrations, IISU director Sam Dayala Dev, associate directors Roy Cherian and S. C. Sharma, Chief Controller Biju Jacob and Deputy Director Athula Devi spoke. Various programmes based on the theme ‘Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World,’ also were conducted.