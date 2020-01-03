Focus on drinking water projects in Kollam

With summer fast approaching, the district administration will now focus on completing the drinking water and irrigation projects as a precautionary step to tackle water scarcity.

MLAs Aisha Potty and G.S. Jayalal who raised the issue in the District Development Committee meeting, demanded immediate sanction for projects including pipeline extensions. “At the same time the practice of tearing open new roads for laying pipes should be stopped and the possibility to switch to duct system should be considered,” said Ms. Aisha Potty.

Ring road

The dragging ring road construction should be completed in a time bound manner, she added. She also pointed out the delay in getting administrative sanction for post-flood reconstruction as another concern and demanded joint inspection by various departments to clear the encroachments near Pulamon canal.

Completing the lift irrigation project and various drinking water projects in Chathannur constituency at the earliest was another issue discussed at the DDC.

Mr. Jayalal asked to expedite the accreditation procedures of various hospitals including Ayurveda and Homoeo facilities.He added that various Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) constructions should be inspected to ensure that they were following the norms.Kodikunnil Suresh MP’s representative asked to reconsider the current income limit for cancer pension scheme.