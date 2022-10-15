Focus on domestic tourism spots in State

While Thrissur district has come up with 25 destinations, Malappuram has 19 and Idukki has 16 spots with untapped potential

Since domestic tourism is the buzzword these days, Destination Challenge rolled out by the Tourism Department to promote sites off the tourist trail is garnering great response.

LSGs across the State have identified an array of destinations beyond the usual hotspots and the Department has received around 150 solid applications within a short span of time.

While Thrissur district has come up with 25 destinations, Malappuram has 19 and Idukki has 16 spots with untapped potential. From the projects received, a State-level committee will shortlist the best and at present the process is progressing. While local bodies can come up with projects with varying budgets, Tourism Department will provide 60% (maximum ₹50 lakh) of the total project cost. Many local bodies have submitted multiple projects and the major criteria for selecting destinations include connectivity, eco-friendliness and sustainability.

“We have identified three relatively-unexplored destinations from our panchayat including a heritage project. Apart from developing two viewpoints in the local body, we plan to explore the possibilities of developing the biggest waterbody in the area,” says Sheeja Noushad, panchayt president, Edavetty grama panchayat, Idukki. The Department has set aside ₹50 crore for Destination Challenge and the idea is to find at least one tourist destination under each local body. LSGs have been asked to find 40% of the total project from their own fund and the fund of the Department will be released only after utilizing that. Since many local bodies can’t afford 40% of huge projects, developing the infrastructure of some micro-destinations will be a challenge. Apart from the glitch, some of them also failed in coming up with unspoiled destinations. “The project is called Destination Challenge which means the LSGs should identify unexplored and little-known locations that can be developed. But many local bodies suggested old destinations and the renovation of existing ones which cannot be approved under the project,” says Prasanth Vasudev, Deputy Director, Tourism Department. Meanwhile, the Department is also looking for surprises, virgin destinations that can make it to the main tourism map. “If a destination has the potential to emerge as a major tourist attraction, the Department will develop it as part of efforts to offer more options for tourists. Department will directly fund such projects,” he adds.