Focus on city development: Cong.

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran releases the development document of UDF candidate V. S. Sivakumar in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 March 2021 00:41 IST

Document highlighting achievements of sitting MLA V. S. Sivakumar released

The Congress party has always given thrust to the development of Thiruvananthapuram city, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said on Wednesday.

Mr. Ramachandran was speaking after releasing the ‘development document’ highlighting the achievements of sitting MLA and UDF candidate in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, V. S. Sivakumar.

“It was the Congress Chief Ministers who kickstarted capital city development. R. Shankar and K. Karunakaran gave importance to this aspect. It was energetically taken forward by A. K. Antony,” he said. The process has been continued by Mr. Sivakumar, a former Health Minister, who has represented the segment since 2011, he said.

Good margin

Mr. Ramachandran expressed confidence that Mr. Sivakumar would retain his seat by a margin of 25,000 votes this time. The document listed Mr. Sivakumar’s achievements in different sectors including health, education, roads and bridges, COVID-19 containment activities, and coastal development.

The document lists initiatives launched for the development of schools, especially the Government Girls HSS, Cotton Hill, in the constituency. Steps were taken to start a second government-run medical college in the district and upgrade the Fort Hospital as a taluk headquarters hospital.

Steps were taken to develop city roads and address the waterlogging in low-lying regions, the document said.

NH development

The previous UDF government completed the Karamana-Pravachambalam stretch, the first phase of the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila highway development, within 15 months, it said. Mr. Sivakumar also listed the achievements made in coastal development, such as construction of seawalls, housing schemes for fishers and coastal water supply schemes.