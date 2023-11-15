ADVERTISEMENT

Focus is on Kochi’s infrastructure development, says Finance Minister

November 15, 2023 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will give due attention to the comprehensive development of Kochi, with emphasis on readying basic amenities, lessening traffic congestion, and augmenting tourism infrastructure, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

He was speaking at a face-to-face organised by Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce (KMCC) here on Monday. The merchants apprised the Minister of the lacunae in civic infrastructure that the city was facing. The construction sector too faced several problems.

The Minister said GST-related issues could be resolved better once a bench of the GST Appellate Authority was opened in the city. Mayor M. Anilkumar said that a meeting of representatives of all trade bodies would be organised, and that the Minister would be invited.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kochi

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US