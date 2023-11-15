HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Focus is on Kochi’s infrastructure development, says Finance Minister

November 15, 2023 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will give due attention to the comprehensive development of Kochi, with emphasis on readying basic amenities, lessening traffic congestion, and augmenting tourism infrastructure, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

He was speaking at a face-to-face organised by Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce (KMCC) here on Monday. The merchants apprised the Minister of the lacunae in civic infrastructure that the city was facing. The construction sector too faced several problems.

The Minister said GST-related issues could be resolved better once a bench of the GST Appellate Authority was opened in the city. Mayor M. Anilkumar said that a meeting of representatives of all trade bodies would be organised, and that the Minister would be invited.

Related Topics

Kochi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.