Focus is on Kochi’s infrastructure development, says Finance Minister

November 15, 2023 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - KOCHI

The State government will give due attention to the comprehensive development of Kochi, with emphasis on readying basic amenities, lessening traffic congestion, and augmenting tourism infrastructure, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

He was speaking at a face-to-face organised by Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce (KMCC) here on Monday. The merchants apprised the Minister of the lacunae in civic infrastructure that the city was facing. The construction sector too faced several problems.

The Minister said GST-related issues could be resolved better once a bench of the GST Appellate Authority was opened in the city. Mayor M. Anilkumar said that a meeting of representatives of all trade bodies would be organised, and that the Minister would be invited.