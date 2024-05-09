FoB, Ahalia to hold water summit

Friends of Bharathapuzha (FoB), a volunteer group working for the conservation of the Bharathapuzha in Palakkad district, will conduct a day-long programme on ‘save water, save life’ on the Ahalia campus at Kanjikode near here on May 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

The water summit, to be held in association with the Ahalia group of institutions, will address critical issues on the present and future water requirements of Palakkad district.

There will be expert presentations and speeches on subjects like water challenges of Palakkad, water conservations, and safe water.

Natarajan V.L., joint coordinator of the FoB, said that the summit would be relevant to all industries, industries, non-governmental institutions, academicians and students of water-related subjects.

Those wishing to attend the summit can contact the organisers at 9886748595 or 9495547399.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.