ADVERTISEMENT

FoB, Ahalia to hold water summit

Published - May 09, 2024 07:47 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Friends of Bharathapuzha (FoB), a volunteer group working for the conservation of the Bharathapuzha in Palakkad district, will conduct a day-long programme on ‘save water, save life’ on the Ahalia campus at Kanjikode near here on May 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

The water summit, to be held in association with the Ahalia group of institutions, will address critical issues on the present and future water requirements of Palakkad district.

There will be expert presentations and speeches on subjects like water challenges of Palakkad, water conservations, and safe water.

Natarajan V.L., joint coordinator of the FoB, said that the summit would be relevant to all industries, industries, non-governmental institutions, academicians and students of water-related subjects.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Those wishing to attend the summit can contact the organisers at 9886748595 or 9495547399.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US