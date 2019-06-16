Foam due to decay of algal bloom, say NIO researchers

The recent formation of foam in the beach area, near Mundakkal, in Kollam was due to the decay of the micro algae, Phaeocystis globosa, which bloomed in the Kollam coast, according to researchers of the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), Kochi Regional Centre.

Foam of up to two feet high was seen along the coast of Mundakkal region over 300 meters alongshore on June 10, only to dissipate later.

The NIO team, which included N.V. Madhu and K.R. Muraleedharan, senior scientists; and P. Anil and C.R. Vishal surveyed the area on June 11 and carried out the sampling.

The physio-chemical and biological analysis of the water samples revealed that the foam was due to the decay of the algal bloom, said Dr. Madhu. The availability of inorganic nutrients, especially nitrate and phosphate, are considered responsible for triggering the rapid growth and spread of the algae in marine waters.

The bloom must have formed in the coastal waters of Kollam a few days before the foam reaching the shores. The colonies of the algae get deformed and disintegrate when the nutrient supply in the water is depleted.

The foam was released to the water in the decaying phase of the algae, the researchers said.

High winds in the region transport the foam to the beach, as happened in Kollam.

Meteorological data indicated that there was heavy wind in the coastal region of Kollam with an average speed of 9.9 metre per second along with high waves of average wave height of 2.43 meter, they said.

Role of winds

The decay of the algal bloom combined with heavy wind and high waves might have shifted the foam towards the coastal belt of Mundakkal. The bloom of the species was considered non-toxic and hence did not pose any health risk, they said.