FMD Control Awareness Week observance from Monday

September 10, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Institute for Animal Diseases (SIAD), Palode, is organising various programmes from September 11, Monday to September 17, as part of the National Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Control Awareness Week observance.

The programmes will be inaugurated on Monday. Training for veterinarians, awareness classes for farmers, farm labourers and para-vets, are being organised. Awareness programmes on All India Radio and Doordarshan also are planned during the week. FMD has long been recognised as a severe threat to the livestock sector.

SIAD, Palode, is an FMD Collaborating Centre of the National Institute on Foot and Mouth Disease (NIFMD), Bhubaneswar. NIFMD has directed all collaborating centres to organise camps during the awareness week observed from September 11 to 17.

