Flyovers at East Fort, West Fort

Work on flyovers will be started soon at the East Fort and West Fort junctions to ease the traffic block in Thrissur city, Minister for Local Self-Government A.C. Moideen has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the work on Tagore Centenary Auditorium here on Saturday.

“The Thrissur city is on the path of fast development. Many projects have been planned for waste management and to avoid traffic congestion in the city. Work on the Peechi-Vazhani tourist corridor and the Punkunnam Choondal road will start soon. The tourist corridor from Mudikkod to Vazhani through Ponganamkad will be done at a cost of ₹62 crore. Work on the flyover and road at Kokkale is progressing. There will not be any delay in M.G. Road development too,” he said. He called for support of people in implementing a plant to produce power from waste.

The Tagore Centenary Auditorium is being built at 90,000 sq ft. The work will be completed in 18 months. Chief Whip K. Rajan released a brochure.