Flyover case: VACB told to file report

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to file a report on the progress of the corruption case registered in connection with the flaws in the construction of the Palarivattom flyover. The court also asked the VACB to state the individual liability of each of the accused.

Justice P. Ubaid passed the directives when bail petitions filed by Sumeet Goyal, Managing Director, RDS project Ltd. (contracting firm); M.T. Thankachan, former AGM, Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala; Benny Paul, Joint General Manager, KITCO; and T.O. Sooraj, former secretary, Public Works Department, all accused in the case, came up for hearing.

A comparison

The court equated the plight of the flyover with the bridge in a popular Malayalam film Panchavadippalam, which collapses on the day of inauguration.

The court orally observed that no supervision appeared to have been done by the officials during its construction. It wanted to know who were responsible for the flaws in the construction and who had supervised the work.

A. Rajesh, Special Public Prosecutor, VACB, submitted that there was sufficient material to prove the involvement of the accused.

Opposing the bail plea, he submitted that there was widespread corruption in the flyover work. In his bail petition, Sumeet Goyal, first accused, submitted that the FIR was registered without proper evaluation by an expert engineer and technicians and without conducting the load test. He submitted that there was no major defect in the bridge and defects noted could be rectified, for which he was willing.

Against Minister

T.O. Sooraj in his bail petition alleged that the then PWD Minister V.K. Ebrahim Kunju had sanctioned for release of ₹8.25 crore to contracting company without levying interest.