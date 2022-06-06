Flyover approved at Cheruvannur
₹85.2 crore is the estimated cost
Administrative approval has been sanctioned for a flyover at Cheruvannur in Kozhikode. Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said in a release on Monday that a four-lane road would be built spending ₹85.2 crore on the flyover. This is expected to solve the traffic bottlenecks on the road connecting Kozhikode with Malappuram district.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.