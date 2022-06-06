Kerala

Flyover approved at Cheruvannur

Administrative approval has been sanctioned for a flyover at Cheruvannur in Kozhikode. Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said in a release on Monday that a four-lane road would be built spending ₹85.2 crore on the flyover. This is expected to solve the traffic bottlenecks on the road connecting Kozhikode with Malappuram district.


