Flying squads, surveillance teams deployed to monitor poll violations

March 16, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The district administration in Alappuzha has deployed flying squads and static surveillance teams to prevent the use of freebies, liquor, and cash among other things to lure voters during the Lok Sabha elections in Alappuzha. District Collector Alex Varghese urged the public to cooperate with authorities during vehicle checks. People carrying over ₹50,000 in cash should keep the necessary documents. People having grievances regarding the checks could submit complaints with proof to the finance officer at the Alappuzha District Collectorate who is also the election expenditure monitoring nodal officer. The officer can be contacted at the number: 8547610052.

