GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Flying squads, surveillance teams deployed to monitor poll violations

March 16, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration in Alappuzha has deployed flying squads and static surveillance teams to prevent the use of freebies, liquor, and cash among other things to lure voters during the Lok Sabha elections in Alappuzha. District Collector Alex Varghese urged the public to cooperate with authorities during vehicle checks. People carrying over ₹50,000 in cash should keep the necessary documents. People having grievances regarding the checks could submit complaints with proof to the finance officer at the Alappuzha District Collectorate who is also the election expenditure monitoring nodal officer. The officer can be contacted at the number: 8547610052.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.