From childhood struggles to MBBS seat: Sasikala soars high to achieve her dreams

Sasikala C.’s journey from a child care institution in the capital district to Government TD Medical College, Alappuzha, is a remarkable one.

The 18-year-old who cleared the NEET-UG exam and secured allotment in the first phase to Alappuzha medical college is thrilled about her success, and simultaneously relieved. “I was sure I would get enough marks, but was not sure about my rank. I was a bit tense about that.”

Now though, having secured 661 marks and 1,853rd rank, she is looking forward to her medical college stint from Monday (September 2).

Sasikala, along with her elder sister, moved to Namaste Wings to Fly, a child care institution at Vellanad, at the age of three after her father died and her mother Chandrakumari was left with two young children to look after. Chandrakumari too secured employment there.

Sasikala did her schooling from G. Karthikeyan Smaraka Government Vocational and Higher Secondary School, Vellanad. A bright student, she secured full A+ in both SSLC and Plus Two examinations and nursed her dream of becoming a doctor. During the COVID-19 pandemic, an ex-student of her former teacher Malini provided Sasikala with a laptop on coming to know of her desire to study medicine.

After she completed Class XII, her former teacher asked if she would be interested in doing a crash course to prepare for the medical entrance test. That took Sasikala to a coaching institute in the city. The course fee was sponsored by the same ex-student of her teacher.

Keeping spirits high

Sasikala appeared for the NEET-UG that year but the results were average. That did not demotivate her. “I knew that if I could score over 400 with just one month of coaching, I could improve my results.”

She decided that she would repeat the NEET-UG and continued her coaching at the institute. Another ex-student of her former teacher who also taught at the coaching institute chipped in with the fee payments along with her other sponsor.

It was a stressful time, and Sasikala often feared she would not clear the NEET-UG, but her mother and teachers encouraged her. “My mother would tell me that never had we imagined that we would come this far, and so I should think of it as any other exam and do whatever I could, and stay focussed.”

Unlike others

Sasikala says she has a lot of people to thank for her success. “Namaste Wings to Fly is unlike other children’s homes, with its focus and support for academics and related programmes. At the same time, we get opportunities to hone our extracurricular skills.”

Namaste is also supporting her sister Revathy who is pursuing B.Sc. Nursing in Bengaluru.

Sasikala says that children living in child care institutions are looked upon as lacking in ability or disadvantaged but they should not pay heed to such beliefs and focus on what they are doing and people who love and support them.

Sasikala wants to do her postgraduation in medicine but has not given much thought to what she would specialise in. She is interested in treating people, especially those who are financially weak, and sponsoring children living in child care institutions.

