Flying Chariot: a play about power of telling stories

February 10, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Thrissur

Stories always have an important part in our life. Lives are dry and meaningless without stories. We try to tell stories even at the hardest times. Many times, stories are the tools to ignite the critical sense of marginalised people, says Koumarane Valavane, theatre director from Puducherry.

Valavane’s play Flying Chariot(s), produced by Indianostrum Theatre, will be staged at ITFoK on Saturday.

Powerful people, upper caste or upper class create their own history, political, aesthetic and moral values with their power. But marginalised people have only one tool, critical sense. But everything has been done to suppress critical thinking.

“But we have myths, which are powerful enough to fight fascism and attack on plurality,” he says.

“Theatre survived all these years because of the need of the people to hear stories. Stories of vivid expressions, emotions, identities, castes and religion. Each of the performances is unique. Freshness of each performance gives a feeling of present,” Valavane says.

“We criticise people watching serials. Why do they watch them. Earlier people used to sit together at evenings and tell stories, gossips. Now that space has gone. People need stories to survive and unwind themselves. They want to identify themselves with someone. They need heroes to rewrite their destiny.”

“There are efforts to create uniformity in society. They want oneness in everything. If they smile, you have to smile. But they should remember, even under the most powerful concentration camp of Nazis, people were trying to express themselves with puppetries, poems and songs,” he says.

Hundred colours are much more beautiful than a single colour. Hundred people will have 100 different impressions about a single play. You never can kill plurality in society, he adds.

The play traces how society react to a person who dare to tell some facts. How important is his voices to rebuild society and the conscious of people.