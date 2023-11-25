Fly My Luggage starts operation at city airport

November 25, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Fly My Luggage, a start-up company, has started operations at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to solve the problems of carrying luggage in excess of the permitted limit during air travel. This will facilitate delivery of excess baggage to destinations within and outside India at a lower cost and time frame, said a recent release issued by the airport.

Airline companies have set weight limits for carry-on items while traveling on domestic and international flights. If the weight is more than this, the passengers will be charged a good amount. India’s first online luggage booking platform, Fly My Luggage Service, has started with a solution to this problem.

Passengers can choose from various levels of packages. Booking can be done online. There is also a facility to pick up the luggage at the booking points and for door delivery at the destination. Rates will vary based on distance, weight and time. Currently this service is available only at Thiruvananthapuram Airport in Kerala, said the release.