HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fly My Luggage starts operation at city airport

November 25, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Fly My Luggage, a start-up company, has started operations at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to solve the problems of carrying luggage in excess of the permitted limit during air travel. This will facilitate delivery of excess baggage to destinations within and outside India at a lower cost and time frame, said a recent release issued by the airport.

Airline companies have set weight limits for carry-on items while traveling on domestic and international flights. If the weight is more than this, the passengers will be charged a good amount. India’s first online luggage booking platform, Fly My Luggage Service, has started with a solution to this problem.

Passengers can choose from various levels of packages. Booking can be done online. There is also a facility to pick up the luggage at the booking points and for door delivery at the destination. Rates will vary based on distance, weight and time. Currently this service is available only at Thiruvananthapuram Airport in Kerala, said the release.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.