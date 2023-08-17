Flute artiste Sikkil Mala Chandrasekhar wins Kshetra Kala Puraskaram

August 17, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - Thrissur

Flute artiste Sikkil Mala Chandrasekhar has won the Guruvayurappan Kshetra Kala Puraskaram-2023 instituted by the Guruvayur Devaswom.

The award carries a golden locket of 10 g engraved with Guruvayurappan’s photo, a cash award of Rs. 55,555 and citation.

The award will be presented at a cultural festival to be held in connection with the Ashtami Rohini festival on September 6 at Melpathur Auditorium, Guruvayur. Sikkil Mala Chandrasekhar will present a flute recital after the function.

The Kshetra Kala Puraskaram has been presented by the Guruvayur Devaswom to encourage temple art forms since 1989. Sikkil Mala Chandrasekhar has been a prominent presence in the flute recital field. She had won many awards including the Kalaimamani Puraskaram of the Tamil Nadu government.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.