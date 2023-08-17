Flute artiste Sikkil Mala Chandrasekhar wins Kshetra Kala Puraskaram

Flute artiste Sikkil Mala Chandrasekhar has won the Guruvayurappan Kshetra Kala Puraskaram-2023 instituted by the Guruvayur Devaswom.
The award carries a golden locket of 10 g engraved with Guruvayurappan’s photo, a cash award of Rs. 55,555 and citation.
The award will be presented at a cultural festival to be held in connection with the Ashtami Rohini festival on September 6 at Melpathur Auditorium, Guruvayur. Sikkil Mala Chandrasekhar will present a flute recital after the function.
The Kshetra Kala Puraskaram has been presented by the Guruvayur Devaswom to encourage temple art forms since 1989. Sikkil Mala Chandrasekhar has been a prominent presence in the flute recital field. She had won many awards including the Kalaimamani Puraskaram of the Tamil Nadu government.
