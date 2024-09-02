GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Flowers for Onam: harvest festival held in Nemom block

Updated - September 02, 2024 10:32 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 10:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil inaugurating ‘Chaitrolsavam 2024’ at Nemom block, Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday.

The Nemom block panchayat is preparing for this year’s Onam with flowers. Marigolds (Chendumalli) are being grown in about 65 acres in seven grama panchayats under the Nemom block this year.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil inaugurated the harvest at a four-acre plot near the Santiniketan school at Vilappilasala, on Monday. The block-level floriculture initiative targeting the Onam market has been christened ‘Chaitrolsavam 2024.’

I.B. Satheesh, MLA, presided over the event. In addition to flowers, the block is also concentrating on vegetable cultivation using organic methods in a big way this year.

Block panchayat president S.K. Preeja, Vilappil panchayat president Lilly Mohan, vice president D. Shaji, additional director (LSGD) Balagopal P.C., and Principal Agricultural Officer Anilkumar S., Assistant Director of Agriculture Siji Susan Varghese and agriculture officer Jayadas were present.

