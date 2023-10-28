Flower shows planned at six venues: Minister

October 28, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Flower shows will be held across six venues in the State capital as part of the Keraleeyam 2023 celebrations planned from November 1 to 7, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Prasad said the venues are Putharikkandam ground, Central Stadium, Kanakakkunnu, Ayyankali Hall, LMS compound and Jawahar Balabhavan.

The shows will feature more than one lakh plants. Floral installations are planned at five venues including kanakakkunnu, Putharikkandam ground, Tagore Theatre, LMS and Central Stadium.

Leading institutions including the The Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute (JNTBGRI), Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Napier Museum, Secretariat, Kerala Agricultural University, State Horticulture Mission and the Ayurveda Research Institute, Poojappura, will participate in the show, Mr. Prasad said.

A special pavilion featuring roses and orchids, competitions in events like flower arrangement, and sale of plants are also planned as part of the event.

The Agriculture Department is also organising a Trade Fair at the LMS Compound during the week-long event. An agricultural seminar will be held at the R Sankaranarayanan Thampi Members’ Lounge of the Kerala Assembly on November 2.

The State Government is taking steps to ensure that farmers are paid promptly for the paddy procured, Mr .Prasad said. Recommendations of a Cabinet sub-committee which is looking into the matter are expected soon, he said.

The Agriculture Department was keen to avoid delays in making the payment to farmers. Certain problems were encountered in disbursing the money on time during the last procurement season, and the government was in the process of identifying a lasting solution, he said.

