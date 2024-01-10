Flower show in Wayanad drawing crowds

January 10, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KALPETTA

A large collection of flowering plants, especially those brought from the Directorate of Floriculture, Pune, close to 250 pavilions that sell garden plants and agricultural implements, and stalls of government agencies and private institutions are drawing visitors in large numbers to the eighth edition of Poopoli, an international flower show being jointly organised by the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) and the Department of Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare at the Regional Agriculture Research Station (RARS) at Ambalavayal in Wayanad.

As many as 12 gigantic vertical structures including ornamental plants with heart-shaped structures and floral structures of peacocks, tea cups, taps, and trains are the major attractions of the show.

The flowering plants mainly brought from Pune such as Petunia, Salvia, Dianthus, Celosia, Aster, Phlox, Gladiolus, Calla Lily, Kalanchoe, Dimorphotheca, Snapdragon, Chinese Aster and Chrysanthemum spread over 12 acres are giving a visual treat to the visitors.

As many as 1,05,455 visitors turned up for the event generating ticket revenue of ₹43 lakh so far, P.K. Yamini Varma, Associate Director, RARS, told The Hindu. The event also earned a sum of ₹50,66,740 from commercial stalls, ₹24,31,980 from the amusement park, ₹24,60,000 from the food court, and ₹47,72,848 from ice cream stalls.

Various farms have put up stalls selling seeds, roots, and saplings of exotic plants. Gerberas and Chrysanthemums that are often used for decorations are also on display.

Other attractions include a rose garden with more than 1,000 varieties of rose plants set up on 2.5 acres, a rock garden with nearly 50 varieties of Cactus and succulents and two floating gardens with Chinese balsam and anthurium plants on two rafts on a lake in the middle of the garden with a dancing fountain.

Dr. Varma said the 15-day programme mainly envisaged creating awareness among farmers on the vast potential and possibilities of floriculture in the district. The KSRTC budget tourism cell has operated 20 Pooppoli special bus services from different parts of the State such as Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur.

KAU Vice-Chancellor B. Ashok will visit the event on January 13 and attend various programmes in connection with Poopoli. The programme will conclude on January 15. The valedictory function will be inaugurated by Revenue Minister K. Rajan.