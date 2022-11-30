  1. EPaper
Flower show in city from December 21

November 30, 2022 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A flower show will ring in the Christmas and New Year festive season in the city in December.

The Kerala Rose Society and the District Tourism Promotion Council will jointly organise ‘Nagara Vasantham’ flower show from December 21. As part of the flower show, the city roads and Kanakakkunnu surroundings will turn into a sea of blooms. From Vellayambalam, either side of the roads for Kowdiar, Sasthamangalam, Vazhuthacaud, and Spencer Junction will be lined with flower pots and ornamental plants. Flowers will also line the roads from the Corporation office to Devaswom Board junction and PMG.

Besides colourful plants, ornamental lights, installations, and paintings too will add to the festive atmosphere.

Flower installations at Kanakakkunnu, Sooryakanthi, and Nishagandhi will welcome visitors.

The flower show will continue till 1 a.m. at night.

