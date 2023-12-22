GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Flower show and illumination in city from December 24

December 22, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

T Nandakumar
T. Nandakumar
The Kanakakunnu palace premises in Thiruvananthapuram are decked up for the flower show beginning Sunday.

The Kanakakunnu palace premises in Thiruvananthapuram are decked up for the flower show beginning Sunday.

The flower show and illumination organised by the Department of Tourism will begin here on Sunday with a formal inauguration by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas at the Kanakakkunnu Palace grounds.

The Department of Tourism has made elaborate arrangements to decorate prime public spaces in the city with lighting and structural installations as part of ‘Vasantholsavam,’ which will conclude on January 2. The major attractions of the event include flower show, light show, cultural programmes, food festival, pets park and trade fair.

The Kanakakunnu palace premises in Thiruvananthapuram decked up for the flower show beginning Sunday.

The Kanakakunnu palace premises in Thiruvananthapuram decked up for the flower show beginning Sunday.

A pressnote quoting Mr. Riyas said the illuminations and installations will add to the festive charm of the season when people gather in large numbers to usher in New Year. Besides local residents, the lighting and installations will enhance the joy of tourists visiting the State, where the inbound tourist season has commenced on a high note, he said.

The Kanakakkunnu Palace grounds, set to be a nightlife spot, will have custom-designed and theme-based installations and special effect lightings to enhance the festive ambience.

European houses, garden

The flowers for the curate flower show will be brought from outside the State. One of the major attractions will be the replicas of illuminated European houses and garden. Other attractions include butterfly swing, walkway arches, reindeer, tunnel with lights, shooting star, light boards, gift box and hot air balloons.  

Entry ticket for ‘Vasantholsavam’ is ₹100 for adults and ₹50 for children. A pre-sale ticket counter has already been opened at the entrance of Kanakakkunnu Palace to avoid rush.

Prime urban spaces across the State where people converge for outdoor celebrations and festival shopping, including Kozhikode and Kochi, will be illuminated and provided with installations. The District Tourism Promotion Councils (DTPCs) have been roped in to plan, design and execute the lighting and celebrations in each city, the pressnote added.

Ends

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.