Flower show and illumination in city from December 24

December 22, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The flower show and illumination organised by the Department of Tourism will begin here on Sunday with a formal inauguration by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas at the Kanakakkunnu Palace grounds.

The Department of Tourism has made elaborate arrangements to decorate prime public spaces in the city with lighting and structural installations as part of ‘Vasantholsavam,’ which will conclude on January 2. The major attractions of the event include flower show, light show, cultural programmes, food festival, pets park and trade fair.

A pressnote quoting Mr. Riyas said the illuminations and installations will add to the festive charm of the season when people gather in large numbers to usher in New Year. Besides local residents, the lighting and installations will enhance the joy of tourists visiting the State, where the inbound tourist season has commenced on a high note, he said.

The Kanakakkunnu Palace grounds, set to be a nightlife spot, will have custom-designed and theme-based installations and special effect lightings to enhance the festive ambience.

European houses, garden

The flowers for the curate flower show will be brought from outside the State. One of the major attractions will be the replicas of illuminated European houses and garden. Other attractions include butterfly swing, walkway arches, reindeer, tunnel with lights, shooting star, light boards, gift box and hot air balloons.

Entry ticket for ‘Vasantholsavam’ is ₹100 for adults and ₹50 for children. A pre-sale ticket counter has already been opened at the entrance of Kanakakkunnu Palace to avoid rush.

Prime urban spaces across the State where people converge for outdoor celebrations and festival shopping, including Kozhikode and Kochi, will be illuminated and provided with installations. The District Tourism Promotion Councils (DTPCs) have been roped in to plan, design and execute the lighting and celebrations in each city, the pressnote added.

