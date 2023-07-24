Flower cultivation at Aralam farm reaps results; finds solace from human-animal conflict

July 24, 2023 08:44 am | Updated 08:46 am IST - KANNUR

The Aralam farm in Kannur, which has been in the news for the recurrent incidents of human-animal conflicts and the destruction of farms, has something to cheer about.

The cultivation of flowers, especially Marigold and Chemanthi started on a pilot basis by the agriculture department and Tribal Rehabilitation Development Mission under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme here is reaping success.

A large area in the Aralam farm is being used for growing cashew, rubber and coconut plantations. But the wild elephants and other animals destroying them has turned into a huge setback to Aralam Farming Corporation Limited and tribals.

However, the flowers grown as an alternative on a pilot basis have addressed this issue, said C.K Sumesh, Assistant Agriculture Officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We cultivated Marigold last year for the Onam festival in a small area. Seeing the response it was decided to cultivate the flower over 5 acres of land this year in block 13 of the Aralam farm,” he said.

About 250 tribals have been involved in the work and they can cultivate 500 kilograms of flowers so far this season, he added. The tribals too are confident and satisfied as the crops were not damaged by the wild animals, Mr. Sumesh said.

Though there is good cultivation, finding a market is more important. Now they are selling in the Kannur market and at religious places. However, the supply of flowers at cheap prices from other States is affecting the sale, he pointed out.

“While we sold the flowers for Rs 150 last year, this year they have to reduce it by ₹60 per kilogram. It was due to the high production and also supply of flowers, which are supplied from the neighbouring State,” he said.

However, to address this issue they are in discussion with the paint manufacturing companies, who require these flowers in any conditions and also planning to have direct sales of flowers by setting sale points, he added.

Besides Marigold, they have plans to also cultivate flowers like Garbera, jasmine and rose in the coming days, which will add value and require for various functions and events, he said and added that they have also formed Farm Flower Producers Cooperative Society as part of several other initiatives to encourage flower cultivation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT