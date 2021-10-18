Flow from dams to be regulated: Krishnankutty

PALAKKAD

18 October 2021 23:22 IST

Review meeting of Government officials discusses controlled release of waters

The release of water from the dams in the district will be regulated on the basis of the inflow into their respective reservoirs, Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty, who is in charge of Palakkad district, has said.

A review meeting of Government officials held here on Monday decided to control the release of waters into the Bharathapuzha. Presiding over the meeting, Mr. Krishnankutty said that there was nothing to worry, as the rain had subsided in the district.

“Controlling the water that flows into the Bharathapuzha will help us control the situation overall,” he said. Monitoring of the water inflow and outflow at the district’s dams had been strengthened. The Minister directed the officials to dredge the canals using earth movers if needed. A floating JCB would also be arranged in view of clogging that was likely in the Bharathapuzha.

Mr. Krishnankutty said the Government would procure wet paddy to help the farmers in view of the rain in the last few days.

He said 17% moisture would be permitted in general circumstances. As a special case, moisture levels above 17% would be allowed, he said. District Collector Mrunmai Joshi said that trees posing a threat to human lives and properties would be cut down.

People’s representatives of all Assembly constituencies would convene meetings with the officials and the situation would be communicated to the Minister.

V.K. Sreekandan, MP, demanded immediate compensation for paddy farmers for the extensive crop loss they suffered.

He said that those who did not have insurance should be given help by the Government, and those who could not afford harvesting machines should be helped with the support of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme workers.

MLAs Shafi Parambil, A. Prabhakaran, P. Mammikutty, K. Babu, K.D. Prasenan, Mohammed Muhsin, P.P. Sumod, K. Santhakumari and K. Premkumar, District Panchayat president K. Binumol, District Collector Mrunmai Joshi, and Additional District Magistrate K. Manikandan attended the meeting.