Floriculture potential in Wayanad to be tapped, says Minister

January 01, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KALPETTA

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has said that a hill district such as Wayanad has immense potential in floriculture and it should be tapped.

Speaking after inaugurating Poopoli, a 15-day international flower show and agriculture fest jointly organised by the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) and the Department of Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare, at Amabalavayal in the district on Sunday, Mr. Saseendran said the farmers should also focus on utilising the untapped potential of floriculture, in addition to traditional crops such as coffee, pepper, and rice.

The government is executing various projects for promoting floriculture and a ministerial-level meeting would be convened to promote the sector further, the Minister added.

Events like Poopoli would give a fillip to the tourism sector of the district and it would also help the farming community to learn more about modern techniques in farming.

I.C. Balakrishnan MLA presided over the function.