Floodwaters start to recede in Kuttanad

11,799 still in 107 relief camps

With floodwaters receding, people have started returning to their homes in Kuttanad and other parts of the district.

On Sunday afternoon, water level remained above warning level but below the danger level at Kidangara, Neerattupuram, Pallathuruthy, Nedumudy and Kavalam. The water level at Thanneermukkom, Karumady and Thottappally remained well below the warning level. The flow of floodwaters into the sea through the Thottappally spillway has decreased following a considerable drop in the level of runoff water from the eastern side.

After a gap of six days, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has partially resumed bus services through Alappuzha- Changanassery (AC) road on Saturday. Floodwaters have receded from most parts of the road. However, the KSRTC will not be conducting direct bus services between Alappuzha and Changanassery due to the traffic restrictions imposed on the AC road in view of the ongoing road reconstruction work.

Officials said that several families had returned to their homes from relief camps and a number of camps were wound up. As of Sunday evening, 11,799 people belonging to 3,633 families were staying in 107 relief camps in different parts of the district. “Twenty-four relief camps have been closed so far. As the situation continues to improve across the district, we expect most of the people in the camps to return to their homes in the coming days,” said an official. Heavy downpour and subsequent flooding have resulted in property damage and crop loss.

For compensation, farmers should either submit an application directly to the respective Krishi Bhavan or online at www.aims.kerala gov.in