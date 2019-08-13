Floodwaters slowly receding from rivers

The floodwaters started slowly receding from the Pampa, Manimala, and Achencoil rivers on Tuesday.

However, more people have been shifted to various relief camps in Upper Kuttanad. As many as 7,493 persons have been shifted to 93 flood relief camps in the district as on Tuesday afternoon. A total of 69 camps have been opened to house 6,075 people from 1,711 flood-hit families at Thiruvalla taluk alone, according to an official statement issued here on Tuesday.

The water started receding from Upper Kuttanad only at a snail’s pace, leaving a major portion of Peringara, Kadapra, Niranom, and Nedumpuram villages waterlogged. Environmentalists and experts attribute this to the blocks in the natural flood-escape routes owing to land conversions over the past one decade.

The district received moderate rainfall on Tuesday. The Pampa river basin recorded 24.6 mm, 23 mm, 12.2 mm, and 10.2 mm rainfall at Moozhiyar, Nilackal, Vadasserikkara, and Ayroor respectively on Tuesday. The Manimala river basin received 2 mm, 30 mm, 15.8 mm rainfall at Boyce Estate, Mundakkayam, and Kanjirappally on Tuesday. The Achencoil river basin recorded 6.8 mm, 5.5 mm, and 8.2 mm rainfall at Achencoil, Konni Estate, and Pathanamthitta respectively on Tuesday.

Monsoon to strengthen

The statement further said that, as per the official weather forecast, the monsoon would attain more strength in the coming days and would move towards the northern districts.

Meanwhile, the district administration has issued Orange alert in Pathanamthitta on Wednesday on the basis of heavy rain forecast for the day by the Meteorology department. The water level in the Pampa river went down by 10 ft at Ranni and by 5 ft at Kozhencherry on Tuesday. The storage in the Kakki-Anathodu twin reservoirs of the Sabarigiri hydropower project went up to 42.8% by Tuesday.