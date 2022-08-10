Kerala

Floodwaters recede from Kuttanad

Staff Reporter ALAPPUZHA August 10, 2022 18:24 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 18:24 IST

Floodwaters have receded from most parts of Kuttanad in Alappuzha.

Though water levels dropped below the danger level, it remained above the warning level at Pallathuruthy, Nedumudi, Mankombu, Champakulam, Kavalam, Neerattupuram, Pallipad, and Veeyapuram on Wednesday. Several roads, including parts of the Alappuzha-Changanassery (AC) road, remain waterlogged.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Camps being wound up

With the situation improving, the district administration has started to close down relief camps. As of Wednesday evening, 1,936 people belonging to 548 families were staying in 36 relief camps in the district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja has declared a holiday on Thursday for educational institutions in the district where relief camps are functioning.

As per a preliminary assessment by the Agriculture department, the agriculture sector in Alappuzha has suffered losses to the tune of ₹8.86 crore in the recent rain fury. The paddy sector alone incurred a loss of about ₹1.92 crore. The rain and waterlogging destroyed paddy cultivation on 108 ha and paddy nursery on 20 ha. The crop loss has affected 174 farmers. Kuttanad had witnessed four bund breaches — three in Champakulam and one in Thakazhi.

According to officials, four houses were destroyed and another 28 damaged between August 1 and 8 in different parts of the district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...