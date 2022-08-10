Floodwaters recede from Kuttanad

August 10, 2022 18:24 IST

₹8.86-crore loss to agriculture sector in Alappuzha in recent rain fury

Floodwaters have receded from most parts of Kuttanad in Alappuzha.

Though water levels dropped below the danger level, it remained above the warning level at Pallathuruthy, Nedumudi, Mankombu, Champakulam, Kavalam, Neerattupuram, Pallipad, and Veeyapuram on Wednesday. Several roads, including parts of the Alappuzha-Changanassery (AC) road, remain waterlogged.

Camps being wound up

With the situation improving, the district administration has started to close down relief camps. As of Wednesday evening, 1,936 people belonging to 548 families were staying in 36 relief camps in the district.

District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja has declared a holiday on Thursday for educational institutions in the district where relief camps are functioning.

As per a preliminary assessment by the Agriculture department, the agriculture sector in Alappuzha has suffered losses to the tune of ₹8.86 crore in the recent rain fury. The paddy sector alone incurred a loss of about ₹1.92 crore. The rain and waterlogging destroyed paddy cultivation on 108 ha and paddy nursery on 20 ha. The crop loss has affected 174 farmers. Kuttanad had witnessed four bund breaches — three in Champakulam and one in Thakazhi.

According to officials, four houses were destroyed and another 28 damaged between August 1 and 8 in different parts of the district.