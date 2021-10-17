Floodwaters enter Kuttanad

Increase in flow of water from eastern side results in flooding of low-lying areas

Though rainfall almost subsided in Alappuzha, an increase in flow of water from the eastern side resulted in the flooding of low-lying areas on Sunday.

Swelled up rivers including Pampa, Manimala, and Achencoil breached their banks at several places in Kuttanad, Chengannur, Mavelikara and Karthikappally taluks.

Floodwaters have entered a number of houses in Thalavady, Neerattupuram, Thakazhi, Muttar, Edathua, Veeyapuram, and Pallippad in Upper Kuttanad. Water also entered the Chakkulathukavu Bhagavathy temple. Parts of the Alappuzha-Changanassery (AC) road, Ambalappuzha-Thiruvalla road, and several rural roads remain waterlogged.

Thirty families of Kuthirachal Puthuval colony at Thalavady, who were trapped after floods inundated the surroundings, were rescued by volunteers and Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

The families were later shifted to a relief camp opened at Chakkulathukavu auditorium.

In view of the rising water level, several families in Kuttanad have moved to safer places.

With the water flow through the rivers expected to increase further due to heavy downpours in the neighbouring districts in recent days, the district administration has made all necessary arrangements to deal with any exigency.

Emergency situation

In case of an emergency situation, bedridden patients in Kuttanad will be shifted to Alappuzha Town Hall.

Changanassery Town Hall in Kottayam will be used to house people from the eastern parts of the Kuttanad taluk.

In Chengannur, several houses in Pandanad, Mulakuzha, Venmony, Edanad, Mangalam, Angadikkal, Puthencavu, and Keezhcherimel have been inundated.

People living in low-lying areas and prone to flooding were shifted to safer places.

The district administration has so far opened 16 relief camps in the taluk and shifted 552 people of 166 families there.

Waterlogging has also been reported from several places in Mavelikara and Cherthala taluks.

The rain has resulted in crop loss in different parts of the district.

Several paddy fields in Kuttanad remain submerged and floodwaters are threatening to wash away the second crop in its entirety.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has chaired a meeting and reviewed the situation.

As of Sunday evening, the administration has opened 27 relief camps in different parts of the district and shifted 1,279 people from 358 families there.