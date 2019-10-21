Floodwaters enter AC Road, paddy fields

Heavy rain has wreaked havoc in several parts of the district. The torrential downpour that started on Sunday evening resulted in waterlogging and traffic disruption.

The district administration opened a relief camp at Lajanathul Muhammadiya Higher Secondary School in Alappuzha municipality for the residents of Zacharia Bazar ward on Monday. A total of 1,050 people belonging to 452 families have been shifted to the camp. At least one house was damaged in rain in Chengannur taluk, officials said.

In Kuttanad, floodwaters have entered Alappuzha-Changanassery (AC) Road, causing problems for motorists. Officials said that large tracts of paddy fields, including those with standing crops, had been submerged in the downpour. “Bund breaches have been reported in a few places in Kuttanad. A number of paddy polders have been inundated. We are doing our best to dewater the submerged paddy fields. The extent of crop damage can only be ascertained in the coming days,” said Latha G. Panicker, Principal Agricultural Officer.

Earlier on Monday, district authorities urged the people living along the banks of the Pampa to exercise caution, following the opening of shutters of the Maniyar reservoir. Officials, however, said the water level had started to recede in Kuttanad by evening. “We are keeping an eye on water levels in the rivers in Kuttanad, Chengannur and other parts of the district. At present, the situation is under control,” said a revenue department official.

Directive to fishers

The weather agency has declared an Orange alert for Alappuzha on Tuesday. With more rain and wind predicted, fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea till October 23. District Collector Adeela Abdulla has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in the district on Tuesday.

The administration has opened round-the-clock control rooms at district collectorate and taluk offices. The contact numbers are: 0477 1077 (toll-free); district collectorate - 0477 2238630/ 2236831, 9495003640; Cherthala - 0478 2813103; Ambalappuzha - 0477 2253771; Kuttanad - 0477 2702221; Karthikappally - 0479 2412797; Mavelikara - 0479 2302216; Chengannur - 0479 2452334.